Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz reveals what could make their marriage end in divorce The couple opened up about their relationship in a new interview

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have spoken candidly about their relationship in a new interview – including the one thing that could result in a divorce.

The couple, who are set to marry in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend, played a game of Mr and Mrs with British Vogue, where they revealed an intimate glimpse into their romance and plans for their big day in a bid to prove who knew each other best.

When asked to reveal Brooklyn's most embarrassing memory, the 23-year-old said to his bride-to-be: "If you get this right, I'm gonna be really impressed."

To which Nicola replied: "I mean, I know the answer. I just feel like this will end in a divorce." The actress then shared her disbelief that Brooklyn was willing to reveal the embarrassing moment publicly. "Oh my God. You wrote it," she said.

"I don't mind. I'm not hiding anything. I don't care," Brooklyn said nonchalantly. However, Nicola still wanted to confirm that it was okay to reveal on camera, before they both wrote: "Popped in class."

Brooklyn and Nicola are set to marry this weekend

Explaining the embarrassing faux pas, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham said: "Yeah, I grew up saying popped instead of fart. I was in the library, and I had to read out loud, and someone went behind my chair, and you know when they do that to you. And I popped."

The soon-to-be newlyweds also hinted at what may – and may not – be on their wedding menu for guests who are reported to include Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Mel B.

Revealing his ideal three-course meal, Brooklyn wrote: "1. Pint of prawns. 2. Pie and Mash. 3. Spotted Dick."

The couple are tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida

However, Nicola wasn't impressed, so it's unlikely his choices have made the cut for their big day. "Ew. If we went on a date and you ordered that. I'm sorry, no, that is never happening," she said.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding celebrations are set to begin on Friday 8 April, and the couple have recently arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, to make their final preparations.

On Wednesday, Nicola treated her fans to a sneak peek at her pre-wedding activities, which of course consisted of some beauty treatments, including a last-minute facial.

