Nicola Peltz reveals unseen wedding feature inside $103m Palm Beach home

If you haven't already heard details about Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn's star-studded nuptials with Nicola Peltz over the weekend, it took place at the actress' parents Nelson and Claudia's sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

While photos have shown guests such as Gordon Ramsay arriving at the gates and the Beckhams walking down the aisle ahead of the bride, we hadn't seen many wedding decorations inside the property, known as Montsorrel. On Monday night, Nicola delighted her followers by sharing a peek at a romantic wedding feature inside the oceanfront home, which reportedly boasts 27 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and its own beach.

The fountain on the grounds of the home, thought to be worth $103 million (£76 million), had been filled with pastel pink and coral roses for the occasion.

Inside, another large display of white flowers could be seen in a vase on a table behind Nicola as she showed off her flowing train on her custom Valentino wedding dress. The bride's own wedding bouquet followed a classic white colour scheme, while the ceremony appeared to take place in a neutral white and grey room with guests seated on rows of chairs next to the aisle.

The couple got married at the Peltz family home in Florida

In the background of one snap, tall candles and flower centrepieces could be seen on the tables, which were covered with white tablecloths. Meanwhile, photos in the days leading up to the wedding revealed that large white marquees had been put up in the gardens – likely for guests to celebrate with the happy couple following their wedding.

Nicola was pictured in front of a display of white flowers

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. They finally enjoyed a three-day celebration with their friends and family on 8-10 April, which included a pre-wedding dinner and a brunch on Sunday.

Victoria and David Beckham shared pictures of themselves walking down the aisle

For their nuptials, Nicola looked beautiful in her gown, which Vogue revealed featured her "something blue" from her mother. The magazine reported: "The dress incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn, his father David ,and two brothers Romeo and Cruz were kitted out in Dior tuxedos by Kim Jones.

