Brooklyn Beckham reveals 'awkward' wedding moment that gave Nicola Peltz PTSD

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are nearing their first month wedding anniversary and yet a lot of details from the big day have been kept under wraps.

This week, however, the couple filmed a new video for Vogue, who will be sharing their exclusive wedding photos in their next issue, and opened up about a very awkward moment that they experienced in front of their star-studded guests.

Taking part in a video titled Vogue's Cake of Fake Met Gala Edition, in which the newlyweds had to guess whether an object was real or a cake, the couple spoke about their own wedding cake and how when it came to cutting it, drama ensued.

"We've actually done this game before. We got married a few weeks ago and when we were cutting the cake, half of it was cardboard, half of it was cake, and they didn't tell us what one was what, so we were cutting it together and we were trying to cut the cardboard, like sawing it in half," Brooklyn explained, whilst Nicola added: "It was so awkward."

The couple attended their first event as a married couple this week

Later, in the video, as Nicola tried to cut into an ice cream sundae, which was indeed real, the actress added: "Oh no, this is giving me PTSD from our wedding."

During the last few days, the couple also revealed another secret from their big day, their first dance song. The newlyweds spoke to Vogue about getting ready for The Met and admitted tearing up once inside after hearing Kacey Musgrave perform a cover of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love.

The couple will celebrate their first month anniversary next week

"Brooklyn and I were tearing up, of course," Nicola told Vogue, after admitting that it just so happened to be the soundtrack to their first dance at their wedding.

"It was so beautiful," she added.