Nicola Peltz shares gorgeous wedding photo with 'bestie' grandmother for sweet tribute The actress' grandmother was her maid of honour

Nicola Peltz posted a sweet wedding photo with her grandmother, affectionately known as 'Bunny', in honour of Mother's Day in America.

On Sunday, the actress – who only recently married Brooklyn Beckham – reminisced about another family wedding where she acted as a bridesmaid. Dressed in a satin champagne-coloured dress with a square neckline, fitted waist and leg split, Nicola cuddled up to her grandmother who looked smart in black trousers and a blue jacket.

"My bestie bunny," Nicola captioned the throwback snap. She finished off her look with a bouquet of coral and white flowers and a black blazer draped over her shoulders, which appears to have been given to her by then-fiance Brooklyn.

Former photos showed Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son looking dapper in a white shirt, black tie and black trousers as he kissed his partner on the cheek. Meanwhile, other snaps saw the Transformers star with her sister Britanny Peltz, and Brooklyn with her brother Zach.

Nicola was rocking her first engagement ring at the time – a gorgeous £350k 5ct emerald-cut diamond given to her when Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020 – but she has been spotted with a new statement rock following their wedding in April.

The oval-cut diamond on a yellow gold band is even more expensive and could cost in the region of £600,000, and it is positioned next to a diamond-studded wedding ring similar to the one owned by Brooklyn.

The couple got married at Nicola's family's $103 million Palm Beach mansion, and both of their families had special roles on the big day. The 27-year-old's grandmother was her maid of honour, and she announced the sweet news with a photo of Bunny sitting in a chair smelling a large pink rose.

Nicola's brother Will wrote in the caption: "Was w Bunny today and she kept saying how happy and honored she is to be moh [red heart emoji]."

Meanwhile, Brooklyn enlisted his father David to take on the role of Master of Ceremonies, while his brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, were best men.

