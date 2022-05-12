Why Rebekah and Jamie Vardy's parents avoided star-studded wedding

As Rebekah Vardy's libel trial continues with Coleen Rooney, the I'm a Celebrity star has had her husband Jamie by her side for support.

The couple met in 2014 when Rebekah was working as a nightclub promoter. They got married on 25 May 2016, and although their wedding day had all the hallmarks of a fairytale, there have been reports that the reality was far from perfect. The former England striker, 35, and his model bride, 40, said 'I do' at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire in front of a star-studded guest list, including One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Jamie's Leicester city team-mates.

But there were a few very important people missing. Jamie's parents Lisa Vardy and her husband Phil chose not to attend their son's Cheshire wedding, as did the bride’s mother Alison Nicholson, the Daily Mail reported. Rebekah's mum supposedly told the publication: "We'd rather not say why even though it's obvious people are now going to be wondering why the bride's mother isn't at her 34-year-old daughter's wedding."

The Vardys on their wedding day in 2016

She added: "Things change and while there might be issues, we don't want to comment on the reason why we didn't go."

Regardless of who was there to witness their big day, Rebekah and Jamie appeared to enjoy the celebrations. Photos show the bride wearing a jaw-dropping bridal gown by Caroline Castigliano with an elegant Queen Anne neckline and lace capped sleeves, which she paired with a sparkling necklace and matching hair accessory that fastened her lace-trimmed veil to her elegant bun.

Both Rebekah and Jamie's parents were absent at their wedding

Speaking to HELLO! after the ceremony, Jamie revealed his reactions to seeing his bride for the first time, and their daughter Sofia - who was 19 months at the time - who acted as a flower girl.

"I'd been holding it together so well until that point, but when I saw Sofia's little face as she was walking down towards me, I felt myself starting to go," he said.

"She was so focused on what she was doing, so determined to do it right. Bex and I had been quite worried in the run-up to the wedding because Sofia's got so much spirit and knows no fear, so you can never call it, whether she's going to throw a tantrum or start running wild. But she was so good, I couldn't help getting emotional."

The couple with their children

And of his bride, he said: "Then I saw Becky coming towards me and she just looked so incredible, I felt my composure going again. I knew she'd look amazing, but it was more than I could ever have pictured."

Rebekah added: "We've come through a lot to get where we are so it's been an emotional day. Life doesn't always run smoothly and for a strong relationship to maintain that strength, you have to support one another through thick and thin. That's what Jamie and I have always done and we're excited now to start this next chapter of our lives and see what lies ahead."

The couple share daughters Sofia, six, Finlay, four, and one-year-old Olivia. Rebekah is also mum to daughter Megan, 17, and son Taylor, 11, from previous relationships, and Jamie is dad to 11-year-old daughter Ella.

