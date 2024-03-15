Theo James' wife is a natural beauty in strapless wedding dress

Theo James is currently leading the cast of Netflix's new gangster series, The Gentlemen, and is also a familiar face thanks to his previous television credits. But did you know his wife, Ruth Kearney, is also an actor and has appeared in shows such as Primeval, Tyrant and Sanditon?

The famous couple, both 39, prefer to live a low-key life at home with their two young children when they're not busy working.

Theo and Ruth even tied the knot in not one but two gorgeous ceremonies. Although the pair keep their personal life private, a number of photos have circulated online of their special day including their intimate ceremony at Islington Town Hall – and Ruth was the epitome of effortless bridal beauty.

Theo James and Ruth Kearney's wedding

The love birds said 'I do' in front of their closest family and friends in 2018 after almost ten years of dating. In one snap from the low-key wedding, Ruth is gazing up at her husband adoringly while wearing a stunning strapless white gown.

The dress, perfect for a summertime wedding, features ruffle-detailing across the bust, a mixture of lace and satin in the material, with the skirt falling elegantly in a natural A-line with a fish-tail hem.

The bride had her short blonde hair loose and down for the occasion, and also perfected a gorgeously natural makeup look, too.

Theo kept things simple but equally chic in a crisp white shirt with a navy jacket and trousers. The Divergent star paired his suit with a slim, brown and white polka dot tie.

It's also been reported that in addition to their more relaxed nuptials at the town hall, the couple flew out their family and friends to Italy to celebrate becoming husband and wife.

© Dave Benett Ruth Kearney and Theo James attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England

Just Jared previously reported in 2018 that the couple were spotted on the balcony of a breathtaking Italian venue, Villa Vistarenni, located in the wine province Chianti, a stunning and mountainous area over Florence in the region of Tuscany.

The couple met way back when they were studying drama at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and have been together since 2009.

© Dave Benett Ruth Kearney and Theo James attend The Charles Finch & CHANEL 2023 Pre-BAFTA Party at 5 Hertford Street on February 18, 2023 in London, England

In 2021, Ruth and Theo welcomed their first child together, a daughter, and, in January 2024, it was reported that they had welcomed their second baby, a son, four months prior.

Appearing at the Emmy's 2023 postponed ceremony in January, Theo said during the KTLA5 Emmys red carpet show: "We have a daughter and then a 4-month-old son. We're in the thick of it."