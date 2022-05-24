Why Janette Manrara's husband Aljaz Skorjanec said no to dream wedding The former Strictly star discussed her fairytale wedding plans

Janette Manrara, 38, and Aljaz Skorjanec, 32, are approaching their fifth wedding anniversary, and despite celebrating their nuptials in three different countries, it wasn't Janette's dream scenario.

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars said 'I do' in front of friends and family in the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate, London, followed by a mini-moon in Disneyland Paris, finished off with a hilltop ceremony in Slovenia in 2017. They then flew to Miami in Florida – all over the course of three weeks.

During a chat with Giovanna Fletcher on Walt Disney Travel Company's podcast, Journey to the Magic, Janette admitted she would have loved to host their main wedding at Disneyland to live out her fairytale.

"I've not [been on a Disney cruise], it's the only one I've not done so I need to do that - because I did try and convince Alijaz to get married on one! When we were talking about weddings and what we're going to do for the wedding, and my dream would have always been to have a proper Disney wedding in the castle," she explained.

The couple enjoyed three weddings in 2017

They decided on a compromise instead – and their three celebrations looked magical to us!

"But Alijaz was like ‘OK I know you love Disney, but it’s our wedding day so let's meet in the middle'. And we did, we did have a mini-moon actually. So, we got married in London and we did a different version of a wedding but then we got married on the Saturday, Sunday we kind of rested and on Monday we went straight to Disneyland Paris with the whole family."

Janette discussed her dream wedding with Giovanna Fletcher

Janette previously told HELLO! that her wedding was "perfectly imperfect" and said she "wouldn't change a thing."

Speaking of her tears of joy during her mini-moon, she said: "They let us into the park half an hour before the park opened and we got to take photos of Mickey and Minnie in front of the castle. I was like crying when I saw Minnie and Mickey and Aljaz was confused. I was like it's Minnie and Mickey."

The former Strictly star always loved the idea of marrying at Disneyland

The It Takes Two presenter continued by joking to Giovanna that they did manage to include a bit of Disney in their big day, too. Not only did she walk down the aisle to a song from Cinderella, but her husband – whom she described as a real-life Prince Charming – also sweetly added a special mention in his wedding vows.

"He put it in his wedding vows – in his vows he wrote, 'I promise to take you to Disney once a year for the rest of our lives!' That was the first vow he gave me in our wedding vows! So, he’s not fulfilled it last year, so we have to go next year!" Janette said.

Clearly still besotted with her professional dancer husband, she gushed: "I watch him dance and I'm like he's really got the hair slicked to the side, he's tall and handsome and he puts on his tail suit to do his foxtrot or his Viennese waltz across the floor, he's literally a Prince Charming from one of the Disney classics."

