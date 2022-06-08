Ginger Zee rocks fitted wedding dress in heartfelt post – fans react The GMA star got married in 2014

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee, 41, shared the sweetest montage dedicated to her husband Ben Aaron, 40, to mark their eighth wedding anniversary.

MORE: Ginger Zee and husband Ben Aaron flex hilarious posing skills in poolside selfies

Several throwback photos in the clip showed the couple on their wedding day in 2014, and the meteorologist was the most beautiful bride in a figure-hugging, lace Pnina Tornai gown. Her dress featured thick straps, a sweetheart neckline and a deep-V back which was just visible as she threw her hands up in the air to dance with her new husband at their wedding reception.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Ginger Zee's husband undergoes agonizing procedure - and we can't watch

Gushing about her "adoration" for Aaron, she wrote in the caption: "When we were dating people used to always say, 'I love the way he looks at you. He is truly in love.' As we grow together I find myself looking at him with more and more admiration, adoration and pure love with every day that passes. Happy 8th anniversary @benaarontv I love you. #anniversary #weddinganniversary #husband #partner #love."

Another snap showed Aaron with his arm around his new bride as they stood at the table following their wedding breakfast, and another with the Crazy Talk star hugging Ginger from behind as she grinned at him.

READ: 12 celebrity brides who turned heads in beautiful bright wedding dresses

RELATED: Princess Martha Louise, 50, announces engagement to Shaman Durek - see breathtaking green ring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Ginger shared a sweet post in honour of their eighth wedding anniversary

The heartfelt post left Ginger's followers emotional, with one writing: "I cried watching this which then made me laugh, love how happy you make each other," and another adding: "And now I'm crying. Congratulations!"

A third remarked: "This was SO BEAUTIFUL!! Happy anniversary!!!" and a fourth commented: "Happy anniversary! You two are made for each other!"

Ginger and Ben – who met through a mutual friend – exchanged vows during an intimate, beachside ceremony in her native Michigan, celebrating later at The Inn at Bay Harbor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

The couple got married in 2014

Ahead of their wedding, Ginger told People magazine: "Ben is my partner for life. I knew it as soon as I met him. I’ve never been more ready for anything in my life."

However, Ginger previously revealed that they broke up twice before they got engaged.

Discussing their romance in an interview with Localish, Ginger explained: "I wanted to be in the right place so I wouldn't hurt you, so I couldn't make a mistake.

"From that point when I was ready, then I think it was only seven, eight months and we were engaged."

The couple now live in New York City with their two young sons, Adrian, six, and Miles, four.

READ: Charles Spencer shares gushing tribute to 'timeless beauty' Karen ahead of wedding anniversary

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.