Billi Mucklow is wedding festival-ready in feathered mini bridal dress and cowboy boots

Billi Mucklow and her new husband Any Carroll ditched tradition when it came to day two of their wedding celebrations, and that was reflected in her choice of outfit.

After exchanging vows at the Four Seasons in Hampshire on 5 June, the former TOWIE star and the footballer – who share children Arlo, Wolf and Marvel – hosted a festival-themed party the following day where guests could enjoy a marquee and live music in the gardens.

The party saw Billi swap her boho floor-length bridal gown for a mini dress covered with feathers. She teamed it with knee-high silver cowboy boots, with photos showing the star posing by the giant flower displays spelling out Carroll Chella, a play on Coachella.

Beauty-wise, she fastened her long blonde hair into an updo as she danced around with her closest friends and family with a glass of champagne in her hand.

Andy and Billi held a 'Carroll Chella' festival on day two of their wedding

Andy also looked relaxed, wearing a black and white floral patterned co-ord, including a loose shirt and matching shorts.

If you're obsessed with Billi's second bridal dress, which can easily be recycled for future summer outings, then we've tracked down similar styles online, whether you want all-over feathers like the TV star or just a trim for a more subtle look.

Shop the look:

Feathered mini dress, £644, Revolve

Feather-trim dress, £750, Harvey Nichols

Billi recently shared her first photos of her wedding with her Instagram fans, revealing her beautiful first wedding dress. As she posed with her new groom in front of a large white rose flower display in the 16th-century walled gardens, she looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeve dress with a ruffled neckline and a full skirt.

The bride wore a ruffled off-the-shoulder wedding dress when she said 'I do'

She added an embroidered floor-length veil and held a bouquet of white flowers, styling her blonde hair in glamorous long waves. Meanwhile, the groom looked dapper in a black suit with a crisp white shirt.

Billi’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section. One wrote: "What a day, you were even more stunning in real life, biggest congratulations to you both xx," while another added: "Congratulations babe!!! You look amazing!!"

