Perrie Edwards' 'incredibly rare' £400k engagement ring will take your breath away The Little Mix singer showed off her new rock

Perrie Edwards proudly showed off her impressive engagement ring when she announced her partner of six years Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had proposed.

SHOP: 11 best oval engagement rings for the modern bride-to-be

The Little Mix star revealed Liverpool footballer got down on one knee at the beach at sunset and presented her with an eye-catching oval-cut diamond that is not only "very rare" but also worth up to $500k or £408k – wow!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Perrie Edwards performs hilarious dance with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Perrie Edwards' ring features a massive oval cut diamond that appears to be at least 10 to 12 carats. A diamond of this weight and size is incredibly rare and is likely worth a half-million dollars," explained The Diamond Pro's Mike Fried. He added: "Crafted out of yellow or rose gold, her ring is both elegant and spectacular."

LOOK: Celebrity engagement rings that broke the internet

READ: Countess Sophie's pearl-encrusted wedding dress was wildly different from other royals

Meanwhile, Zack Stone from Steven Stone estimates it is worth slightly less, but the clever design accentuates the size of the stone. "Featuring what looks to be a 6ct oval diamond, Perrie’s ring is sensational. The stone is set on a thin yellow gold band - a style that accentuates the size of a ring's centre stone, making it look even more impressive," Zack commented. "A ring like Perrie’s would have an estimated value of £100,000 ($122,000)."

Oval rings are popular among brides-to-be, with the likes of Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicola Peltz, and now Perrie rocking the flattering shape, which reportedly symbolises eternal love, fertility and immortality.

The Sweet Melody singer showed off her new rock as she held up her left hand with the sunset in the background. The other snaps showed Perrie with her hands over her mouth in shock as she looked down at Alex, who was holding open a ring box.

Perrie and Alex announced their engagement over the weekend

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!" she wrote, and it wasn't long before her followers shared their thoughts on her new accessory.

"Huge congrats!!!! Sending you so much love! And wow that ring!" commented one, and another wrote: "Wowza look at that rock."

The couple first sparked relationship rumours in November 2016 but Perrie didn't go public with their romance until February 2017, when she shared a loved-up snap of the pair kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The couple are parents to baby Axel

Perrie previously hinted she wanted to marry Alex but clarified that they were in no hurry to get engaged. During an appearance on Capital Radio in 2020, she was discussing bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock's engagement to Andre Gray when she addressed her own relationship.

"Me and Leigh-Anne were just chatting and Andre wanted to wait for their anniversary, was it four years Leigh?" she said, and joked: "And I was like, 'Aww your four years, I just had my four-year anniversary and I got a Dairy Milk bar of chocolate!'"

Perrie continued: "But do you know what, I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it do you know what I mean? But it would be a definite yes from me I reckon!"

Perrie and Alex are now doting parents to a baby boy called Axel, who was born in August 2021, three months after the star's surprise pregnancy announcement.

MORE: 27 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.