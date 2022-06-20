Victoria Beckham reveals son Cruz's rule-breaking outfit at family wedding

Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son Cruz chose to show off his individuality during a recent family wedding.

Fashion designer Victoria shared a sweet tribute to former footballer David on Father's Day, which included several photos that were taken at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, as well as one from David's father Ted's nuptials – and the latter inadvertently revealed Cruz's unique wedding outfit.

The 17-year-old was dressed in a black suit jacket with a white boutonnière layered over a crisp white shirt, which perfectly coordinated with his father David and siblings Brooklyn and Romeo. But unlike his three family members, Cruz ditched a classic dark tie in favour of an eye-catching white and green striped tie.

Ted, 73, divorced David's mum, Sandra, back in 2002 after 32 years of marriage and he announced his engagement to Hilary, 62, in March 2020.

Cruz rocked a very eye-catching tie in a throwback wedding photo

They got married in a small ceremony in London in December 2021, and David acted as best man while Harper, ten, was the youngest of the three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses.

Meanwhile, one of VB's latest snaps revealed that when Cruz acted as one of the best men at his brother's nuptials with Nicola, he chose a more uniform appearance. The behind-the-scenes glimpse showed David, Romeo and Cruz rocking their Dior by Kim Jones suits as they headed to the ceremony, which was held at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach.

David Beckham was best man at his father Ted's wedding in December

The trio wore a one-button black suit jacket with shiny lapels, matching trousers, white shirts and black bow ties with no pocket squares.

Groom Brooklyn's suit was slightly different, comprising a black wool peak lapel tailcoat with a silver chain, matching trousers, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué and jewellery buttons, and a white bow tie and pocket square.

Speaking to Vogue about their look, Kim Jones said: "I love the fact all the Beckham boys express their personalities in the suits they chose.

"I've known them all a long time and seeing them all grow up and develop their own tastes is really cool. Like David's style, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I love them all."

