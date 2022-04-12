Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 'very special' twinning wedding outfits

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and actress Nicola Peltz, 27, enjoyed a three-day wedding celebration that began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday 8 April, but did you know they had a twinning moment?

The chef's parents David and Victoria Beckham had two matching outfits for their wedding day in 1999 – one cream design and another purple Antonio Berardi ensemble – so perhaps their eldest son was inspired to do the same at his own nuptials.

Designed by Dior's Kim Jones, the designer responsible for Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz's wedding tuxedos, Nicola and Brooklyn chose "really special" matching suits for the occasion.

"They thought it was fun and cute, and Kim loved the idea," Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar told Vogue. "He doesn’t often make womenswear under the Dior label, so it’s a really special moment." The groom-to-be dressed his look down with a pair of Birkenstocks and an Anita Ko diamond chain given to him as a wedding gift from his new in-laws Nelson and Claudia, while Nicola paired her suit with bridal heels. How chic!

The couple wore matching Dior suits for their rehearsal dinner the night before their wedding

The evening also saw Brooklyn's family dress to the nines. Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan rocked colourful concoctions that included a baby pink two-piece suit from Acne Studios, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and some white sneakers, and a canary yellow sheer dress from Supriya Lele with cut-out detailing and mesh layering.

Mother-of-the-groom Victoria opted for more muted colours in a black and white dress. The mother-of-four stepped out in the Florida sunshine to prepare for pre-wedding rehearsals looking elegant in a figure-hugging black maxi dress with thick white straps, cut-out effect and chunky gold chain detail.

David and Victoria Beckham wore two matching outfits at their 1999 wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding guest list included Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana, and their daughter Holly, Victoria's BFF Eva Longoria, and tennis star Serena Williams, many of whom were seen arriving at a rehearsal dinner on Friday night in photos obtained by MailOnline.

For their big day, the bride and groom looked equally as striking with Nicola opting for a custom Valentino gown with a long train and lace sleeves, while Brooklyn sported another Dior suit with a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie. Both had sentimental features including an evil eye symbol sewn into the actress's bridal skirt and a personalised label inside the photographer's jacket.

Although Brooklyn and Nicola were reportedly delighted with their wedding outfits, David revealed he had regrets following his own nuptials.

Speaking about his purple outfit in an interview with Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the former footballer said: "That was pretty bold. Victoria’s [reception outfit] was pretty nice. Mine, I’m like what was I thinking? I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

