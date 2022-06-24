Adrian Grenier's bride Jordan stuns in romantic bridal dress for 'unplanned' Moroccan wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It may have been totally "unplanned", but Adrian Grenier's wedding with his long-term girlfriend Jordan Roemmele was every bit as picture-perfect as you'd expect.

The Entourage actor, 45, was enjoying a holiday in Morocco with his beau and their friends when they decided to tie the knot in the Atlas Mountains. For their last-minute ceremony on 18 June 2022, Adrian and Jordan looked gorgeous in matching white outfits, with the bride opting for a flowing gown with a low V-neck, spaghetti straps, a fitted waist and a layered skirt.

She wore her hair in loose waves that fell past her shoulders and finished off her boho outfit with splashes of red, with bright nail varnish that matched her bouquet of red roses.

Adrian and Jordan tied the knot in the Atlas Mountains. Photo: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Adrian looked smart in a white shirt with a pink rose in his pocket, and the newlyweds layered a blanket over both of their shoulders to keep warm as the sun set over the mountains.

Adrian and Jordan said 'I do' surrounded by fairy lights while their guests sat on white cushions and rugs wearing casual outfits. The couple exchanged string wedding rings after their friends helped pull together the wedding "out of thin air" – with musician RY X getting ordained shortly before the ceremony.

The couple exchanged string wedding rings. Photo: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock.

"It wasn't planned," said The Devil Wears Prada star during an interview with PEOPLE. He added: "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

The actor was on holiday with his friends when he decided to elope. Photo: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock.

Speaking of his friends' help, he said: "We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment. They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."

The news likely came as a surprise to Adrian's fans, since he has kept his relationship with Jordan out of the public eye since they were first linked in 2017.

