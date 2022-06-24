Victoria Beckham sends sweet message to son Brooklyn following wife Nicola's new interview The fashion mogul was so proud

Victoria Beckham took to social media in support of her son Brooklyn Beckham on Thursday after he shared a brand new cooking reel.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals why David Beckham is officially husband goals

The 48-year-old reshared the new video, which saw Brooklyn making delicious-looking duck pancakes to her Instagram Stories and penned a heartfelt message for her firstborn.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

Victoria's supportive post comes a day after Brooklyn promoted his wife Nicola Peltz's new interview and photoshoot with Tatler magazine, which described the actress as "the new Mrs Beckham".

READ: Nicola Peltz reveals 'random' A-list wedding guests she didn't invite to Brooklyn Beckham nuptials

SEE: Top 10 cutest Beckham boys moments with their partners

While Victoria and David have yet to like the posts on either of Brooklyn and Nicola's Instagram accounts, her fans did jump to her defense after seeing the magazine's front cover.

Victoria is so proud of her eldest

Commenting on the cover line, one of Brooklyn's followers wrote: "

One fan replied: ""Beautiful, but Victoria is the real Beckham," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Lovely, but Victoria is stunning."

A third wrote: "New Mrs Beckham? Just funny." "I'm screaming, your mama won't like that."

A fourth said: "Lovely, but Victoria is stunning."



Brooklyn shared the new cover to his fans on Instagram

One follower put claims to rest. "Both are. It's not a competition," she wrote underneath one of the comments reacting to the title.

Nicola opened up about her and Brooklyn in a candid interview with the magazine and revealed they have no plans to move to the UK.

"I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family," the 27-year-old explained.

Brooklyn and Nicola recently visited the UK

She also added: "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad."

Brooklyn was very proud of his wife and shared the new cover to his Instagram feed.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Wow. I am so proud of you baby. You look absolutely gorgeous and I am so in love with you, congratulations babe x @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.