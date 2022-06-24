Victoria Beckham defended by fans after Nicola Peltz's new magazine interview

Nicola Peltz revealed her latest exclusive interview and photoshoot with Tatler magazine on Thursday and fans were definitely surprised.

Not only did she look stunning in several looks which were photographed by iconic photographer Ellen von Unwerth, but her latest confessions divided fans.

The front cover of the magazine announced Brooklyn Beckham's new wife as "The new Mrs Beckham," and their followers had a lot to say about the title.

"Beautiful, but Victoria is real Beckham," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Lovely, but Victoria is stunning."

Brooklyn shared his pride over Nicola's latest cover shoot

A third remarked: "New Mrs Beckham? Just funny." "I'm screaming, your mama won't like that," another told Brooklyn.

One follower, however, reassured the other fans. "Both are. It's not a competition," she wrote underneath one of the comments reacting to the title.

Despite the comments, Brooklyn revealed he was blown away by the shoot, writing alongside some of the photos: "Wow. I am so proud of you baby. You look absolutely gorgeous and I am so in love with you. Congratulations babe x @nicolaannepeltzbeckham."

Nicola and Victoria had a close relationship when the actress began dating Brooklyn

In the candid interview, actress Nicola was asked about a potential move to London, something that is definitely not on their future plans. The 27-year-old said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Elsewhere in the interview, the star opened up about her wedding day, explaining: "I had the best day. I just kept thinking, 'I'm marrying my best friend.' And that's all that matters."

Nicola also defended Brooklyn's different career choices, revealing he felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn’t love it".

Thankfully, Nicola confessed he now has her father, Nelson Peltz to turn to for business advice.

"Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad."