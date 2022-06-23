Nicola Peltz reveals why Brooklyn Beckham will not return to live in the UK Brooklyn and Nicola married in April

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz had the wedding of the year, but despite his British roots, it appears that the star has no current intentions of permanently returning home.

His wife Nicola shared the news as she posed on the cover of Tatler in a wide-ranging interview where she wore dozens of show-stopping outfits. When asked about a potential move to London, the 27-year-old said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Nicola was absolutely stunning on the cover of the publication as she posed in a yellow feathered outfit and a gold chain-link necklace.

In another look she dazzled in a show-stopping jumpsuit with some daring cut-out sections on her legs with a different one featuring her looking sensational in a pink bodysuit with cut-out sections.

Elsewhere in the interview, the star opened up about her wedding day, explaining: "I had the best day. I just kept thinking, 'I'm marrying my best friend.' And that's all that matters."

Nicola and Brooklyn married in April

Following her marriage in April, Nicola has been delighting fans with plenty of insights into the dream day at Palm Beach.

Earlier in the week, she shared a snap that showed the couple twinning in their Dior suits, created by designer and close friend of the Beckhams, Kim Jones.

Nicola rocked a halterneck waistcoat with a low V-neck and backless design, which she paired with low-rise tailored trousers that highlighted her toned abs.

The pair recently enjoyed some time in London

She draped an oversized blazer over her shoulders and accessorised with a matching white Dior bag, while Brooklyn looked dapper in his all-white ensemble, teamed with a pair of Birkenstocks.

Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar opened up about the "really special" matching suits from Kim, who was also responsible for Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz's wedding tuxedos.

"They thought it was fun and cute, and Kim loved the idea," she added. "He doesn't often make womenswear under the Dior label, so it's a really special moment."

