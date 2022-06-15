Jesy Nelson debuts stunning silver hair transformation

Jesy Nelson showed off her stunning silver hair transformation following her 31st birthday celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the singer shared her stunning outfit with her 8.8 million fans. Opting for an all-white ensemble, Jesy rocked a pair of baggy white carpenter trousers which she paired with a triangle bikini-style top, chunky white trainers, and a miniature Balenciaga handbag.

The 31-year-old surprised her fans with a striking new hair transformation. Trading in her trademark chestnut locks, Jesy flaunted ethereal mermaid-esque tresses. In keeping with her silver aesthetic, the singer sported metallic shades and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

The singer switched up her look with silver locks

The Boyz songstress looked like a golden goddess with her bronzed skin. She accentuated her naturally beautiful features with a rich brown smoky eye, black eyeliner, pink blush, and a matte mauve lip.

She captioned the post: "Chapter 31", along with a white heart emoji.

Jesy's fans flooded the comments section with plenty of love, with one adding: "Loving the hairrrr".

Another penned: "Your hair looks amazing".

A third remarked: "Jesy with grey hair? A yes for me".

Jesy's bold birthday look delighted fans

The post comes after Jesy enjoyed a special birthday dinner on Monday night. She shared a carousel of joyous pictures along with the caption "All my favourite humans in one room".

Former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were noticeably absent.

In a gentle nod to Scary Spice, the former Little Mix singer made a bold entrance in a 90s-inspired leopard and leather outfit. She teamed her high-waisted leather trousers with a cropped, fur-trimmed leopard print top. Jesy finished off her outfit with a leather croc bag, a French manicure, and a gorgeous flirty updo.

Her loyal fans were blown away by the singer's fierce outfit choice, with one commenting: "Leopard and bangs YOU ROCKED IT".

Another added: "One of my favourite looks so far."

Whilst a third penned: "Oh she came to slay".

