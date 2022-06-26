Harry Maguire's bride Fern rocks daring wedding dress at 100-acre French chateau – photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One month after Harry Maguire and Fern Hawkins legally tied the knot in Crewe, they have enjoyed a second wedding celebration in France – and it's so lavish.

The England footballer, 29, and his new wife both took to Instagram to share their first wedding photos, which showed Fern modelling a daring bridal gown. The loved-up snaps were taken in the 100-acre grounds of the Chateau de Varennes, which is located in South Burgundy and boasts an Orangery and a roman style church, making it an idyllic wedding venue.

The luxurious estate had been decorated with large displays of white and pale pink flowers, including a flower arch where the couple said their vows.

Fern looked beautiful in an off-the-shoulder gown which featured an embellished bustier top and a full tulle skirt with a thigh-split. She added a simple white bouquet of flowers and wore strappy heels adorned with flowers, styling her long dark hair in loose curls with a veil fastened at the back.

The couple got married for the second time in France

Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a summery cream suit with a white shirt and brown tie.

"25.06.22. A day I’ll never forget," the footballer wrote next to a snap of the couple sharing a kiss, while his bride posted a similar photo alongside the caption: "25.06.2022 I married the love of my life."

Compliments came pouring in for Fern's wedding dress, with Sam Faiers among the first to comment: "Congratulations you look absolutely beautiful x x x," while another added: "Fern!!!!! You look insane!!!! Congrats beauty."

Fern looked stunning in a bustier wedding dress with a thigh-split

Her latest outfit was worlds apart from the unconventional ensemble she chose for their legal ceremony in May 2022. The childhood sweethearts travelled straight from Carrington training ground to Crewe Registry Office for a last-minute intimate ceremony.

They said 'I do' in front of a select number of family and friends, who were informed of the venue via text message earlier in the day, according to The Mirror.

Pictures show Harry chose a casual ensemble including blue trousers, a crisp white shirt and matching trainers. His partner, however, rocked a cream power suit with grey pockets, a white top and cream strappy heels.

Harry and Fern began dating in 2011 and have since welcomed daughters, Lillie Saint and Piper Rose. They announced their engagement in 2018 after he popped the question in Paris.

