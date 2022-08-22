Lisa Armstrong is a vision in throwback wedding photo – and fans are saying the same thing The Strictly MUA was one stylish wedding guest

Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong, who was married to Ant McPartlin from 2006 to 2018, shared a throwback wedding photo on Sunday which left her followers all saying the same thing.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself looking wistfully into the distance dressed in a white cami top and bright orange blazer, finished with a statement pendant necklace. Lisa wore her blonde hair in a cropped straight style tucked behind her ears to reveal her flawless beauty look, which included bronzed cheeks and smokey gold eyeshadow.

The photo was taken at professional dancer Amy Dowden's wedding reception with her partner Ben Jones on 2 July, which took place at luxury wedding venue Oldwalls on South Wales' Gower Peninsula.

"When the camera catches you deep in thought…. Throwback to the gorgeous @amy_dowden wedding. What a beautiful day," she wrote in the caption, and her fans were quick to share their thoughts on her outfit.

The MUA looked stunning in bright orange

"Such a beautiful colour on you xx," one remarked in the comments, and another sweetly penned: "Look fab, that colour really suits you x." A third wrote: "Looking gorgeous Lisa! The colour of your jacket looks fabulous on you xx."

Lisa was responsible for Amy's beautiful bridal makeup – a natural, glowing base with long lashes, which perfectly complemented her strapless, embellished gown from Laura May Bridal.

She was joined by fellow Strictly stars Dianne Buswell, who acted as Amy's bridesmaid, as well as Janette Manrara, Aljaz Skorjanec, and Katya Jones who were also on the star-studded guest list.

Amy Dowden had several Strictly stars on her wedding guest list

Oti Mabuse was also meant to be part of the bridal party, but Amy explained to HELLO!: "She kept the first two dates free, but had to confirm her tour before we had our new date. She’s devastated she couldn’t make it."

Lisa's wedding snap comes just days after she posted a stunning throwback photo to mark her mother Linda and late father Derek's wedding anniversary. Derek looked smart in a pinstripe suit and a patterned tie while Lisa's lookalike mother wore an elegant long-sleeved gown and a tiara.

"Would have been 52 years happily married today my Mama and Pops…. Miss you so much every single day. @lindaarmstrong6220 #Anniversary #Myhero #Mypops #MyDegs," she captioned the image.

