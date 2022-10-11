Tom Parker's widow Kelsey shares romantic wedding photo as she makes heartfelt plea The Wanted star passed away in March 2022

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey would have been celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in July, but The Wanted star sadly passed away just four months earlier.

Reminiscing about their big day, Kelsey shared a throwback photo of the newlyweds as she asked fans for help to get her late husband a National Television Award. They were staring lovingly into one another's eyes with the bride wearing a stunning floor-length white gown with a V-neck and embellished skirt, while Tom looked dapper in a pale grey suit as they strolled through the grounds of their wedding venue Ridge Farm in Surrey.

The photo was among a collage of other pictures and videos that highlighted special moments in Tom's life, including ones showing their two young children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, dancing with their father.

"VOTE FOR TOM! We got him a number 1 book, now let’s get him a NTA!" Kelsey wrote in the Instagram caption. "Please vote for Tom in the National Television Awards authored documentary category for his Inside My Head show," she continued, reminding fans that voting closes on 13 October.

Kelsey shared a video montage that included a stunning throwback wedding photo

Support wasn't hard to come by, with her post already inundated with messages within minutes. "Voted, Tom all the way. Such beautiful photos. Kelsey you are amazing," remarked one, and a second wrote: "No one deserves it more."

A third added: "Voted! there’s nobody more deserving, I know he’s looking down so bloody proud!! We’ve got this."

Tom and Kelsey on their wedding day in 2017

Tom met his wife in a nightclub back in 2009, and he popped the question in 2016, presenting her with a gorgeous ring.

The Wanted star and the actress got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in July 2018 in front of their family and friends, including Tom's bandmates and ushers Max George and Jay McGuinness.

However, the pair were married for just two years before Tom was diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma and announced the news in October 2020. He sadly died at the age of 33 in March 2022.

