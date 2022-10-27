Home Secretary Suella Braverman wows in fitted bridal gown for Holiday Inn wedding

Suella Braverman has not only shared a big portion of her wedding album with her husband Rael, but she even invited members of the public to join her celebrations back in 2018!

Instead of choosing to keep her nuptials out of the public eye, like many politicians, the Home Secretary, 42, took to the Conservatives website to share photos of her big day. Suella and Rael exchanged vows at the House of Commons before having a "celebratory meal and party" at the Holiday Inn in Titchfield.

They were joined by 100 friends, family members and Fareham residents "including many local councillors," she explained. Guests could be seen sitting at round tables with purple accents – a hint to the couple's colour scheme – while white draped material and fairy lights added to the decorations.

The bride looked stunning in a strapless white wedding dress with embellished detailing around the waist and a figure-flattering silhouette falling into an A-line skirt. She finished off her look with silver jewellery and her hair in a straight style as she cuddled up to her new husband, who wore a smart black suit and matching bow tie.

Had a lovely day yesterday celebrating my wedding to Rael Braverman in Fareham. Thanks to the many family, friends & @FarehamTories for making it so memorable. Thanks @HIFareham for the hospitality. #marriedMP pic.twitter.com/VI4MxtjFw9 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) February 26, 2018

Gushing about her hubby, Suella wrote: "We have known each other for around three years, meeting through our mutual love of politics.

"I would like to thank everyone who came along to my marriage celebration yesterday and made it such a special occasion. Rael has been such a big support to me over the last few years and I am so thrilled to have married him and excited to be spending the rest of our lives together."

The Home Secretary got engaged in 2017

Suella and Rael met through mutual friends in 2015 and they got engaged in Cyprus in 2017. Opening up about their first date, which was a day in parliament, Rael said: "As far as first dates go it was certainly an unusual one, but I’ve always been interested in politics so I went along with it.

"I thoroughly enjoyed it and we agreed to meet up again. We had our first 'proper' date a few weeks later and it all took off from there."

They now share children George and Gabriella, who were born in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

