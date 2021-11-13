Twilight stars congratulate Taylor Lautner as he reveals engagement news

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome.

The 29-year-old popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend in front of a burning fireplace surrounded by red roses and candles.

Taylor, who played Jacob Black in the box office smash franchise, dropped to one knee to ask the important question and later shared with fans that 11 November was the date "all of my wishes came true".

"11.11.2021," he shared on Instagram along with snaps of the moment, adding: "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Taylor also shared the moment, writing: "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

"Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow! Congrats to you both," commented Nikki Reed, who played Rosalie Hale in the five films, as Edi Gathegi, who played Laurent in the first two films, wrote: "That’s my boy."

Taylor shared pictures of the moment with fans

Ashley Benson added: "Love you T congrats," and Patrick Schwarzenegger joked: "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I’ll be the flower boy."

Taylor proposed with a custom oval cut diamond set in an all-platinum pavé by Ring Concierge.

He began dating nurse Taylor in 2018 after he split from Star Wars actress Billie Lourd after seven months of dating. The pair, who co-starred in Scream Queens together, regularly took to Instagram to share snaps of each other.

They began dating in 2018

The Twilight actor supported Billie through the tragic deaths of her mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, who both passed away in December 2016.

The comedy actor has also dated Lily Collins, Maika Monroe, Maria Avgeropoulos and Selena Gomez in the years prior, as well as a highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift after they met filming Valentine's Day.

He later confirmed that her 2010 single Back to December was about their split.

