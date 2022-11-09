Strictly's Graziano di Prima's glam bride rocks plunging wedding dress in new photo

Graziano di Prima is a happily married man, and he made sure his fans knew about his adoration for his new wife by sharing a throwback wedding photo.

In the gorgeous black-and-white photo, which the Strictly Come Dancing professional posted on Instagram, newlyweds Graziano and Giada Lini held up their wedding rings for the camera as they sat in the horse and carriage following their ceremony in Sicily.

Giadi looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown with a sweetheart neckline and a sheer low-cut panel. The lace applique detailing on the bodice was visible in the snap, while her tulle skirt had been tucked into the carriage alongside her dapper husband.

"4 months as Mr and Mrs Di Prima. Ti amo Amore mio," Graziano said in the caption, and his followers all had very similar reactions to the new wedding snap. "Bellissimi," which is the Italian word for beautiful, was a common comment, while another fan remarked: "Beautiful couple xx," and a third added: "Beautiful, you both look so happy."

Graziano marked his four-month anniversary by sharing a throwback photo of his Sicilian wedding

Graziano – who is paired with Kym Marsh on Strictly's 2022 show – admitted he burst into tears when he caught sight of his bride. She paired her princess gown with vampy makeup that made her features pop, including dark eyeliner, long black lashes and deep red lipstick.

The couple returned to Graziano's hometown for their big day, exchanging vows in a Catholic service in Riesi before heading to the Castle of Falconara, a 14th-century hilltop castle boasting beautiful views of the Mediterranean.

The couple got engaged on stage during Burn the Floor

Back in 2020, he told HELLO! they had already settled on the location, venue and guest list, but they were forced to delay their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I said 'we're going to be busy so we need time to plan', so we were in Sicily and we found the location [and] we found the restaurant," he explained.

"I'm going to marry her in the little church in my small town," he said, adding: "I decided if I'm going to do it in Sicily, I want to do it in the town where I grew up."

