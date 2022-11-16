Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares unseen wedding photos to mark special celebration involving lookalike daughter

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is still on cloud nine from her wedding day, and had another reason to celebrate this week.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos joined by two very happy co-hosts at start of the week

The GMA star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some never-before-seen photos of herself and her lookalike daughter Chloe taken from the day.

The mother-of-two shared the images online to mark Chloe's 23rd birthday, and wrote alongside them that she was incredibly proud of her only daughter.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dr. Jennifer Ashton dances in her show-stopping living room

The star wrote: "'A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous… full of beauty and forever beautiful, loving and caring and truly amazing.'"- Deanna Beisser.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton wows in bikini photo on luxury honeymoon

MORE: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in exclusive new wedding photos from star-studded day

"Always watching you in awe Chloe! Happy 23rd birthday to my crown princess @chloee_ashtonn Photo cred @andreasandnico Chloe: @gucci Hair by @msmerylin makeup by @camillian13 #maidofhonor."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a beautiful photo," while another wrote: "Beautiful inside and out." A third added: "Frame worthy photo."

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared never-before-seen photos from her wedding day featuring her daughter Chloe

Jennifer shares Chloe and son Alex with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton.

MORE: GMA's change to the show involving Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts

MORE: GMA hosts come together for surprise wedding live on air

The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalized, Robert took his own life.

The star tied the knot to husband Tom Werner in front of their close friends and family at Manhattan's Harmonie Club, before guests were transported to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for a reception at the ancient Temple of Dendur.

The ceremony was attended by Jennifer's GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos, and involved a lot of happy tears.

The GMA star is a doting mom to children Alex and Chloe

The TV medic looked radiant in a Ralph Lauren Collection gown, while Tom looked dapper in a tuxedo. HELLO! were given exclusive photos from the special day, and one emotional image captured from their day shows Ben Sheerwood, former President of Disney-ABC Television Group and ABC News, giving a speech in front of guests and the happy couple.

MORE: Michael Strahan announces exciting career news live on GMA

MORE: Michael Strahan opens up about working with George Stephanopoulos on GMA

Ben was the matchmaker for Jennifer and Tom and was responsible for their very first date during the pandemic. News of Jennifer and Tom's engagement was announced in January, live on GMA.

The doctor also shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram page with a loved-up photo of her and her new fiancé. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "I said YES! to Tom Werner," alongside a ring and a heart emoji.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.