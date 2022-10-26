Twilight's Taylor Lautner celebrates bachelor party ahead of Tay Dome wedding

Taylor Lautner enjoyed a boys' weekend in Miami as he celebrated his bachelor party with pals ahead of his wedding to Tay Dome.

RELATED: Twilight stars congratulate Taylor Lautner as he reveals engagement news

In photos and videos posted to his Instagram account, the Twilight star, 30, documented his adventures with his best man, Today show and Access Hollywood contributor Jason Kennedy, and other friends.

Loading the player...

9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

"Best man duties — show your little brother how loved he is in one of the greatest cities ever, Miami," Jason, 40, captioned a video. "I’m so excited for your wedding, you are full of joy and humility and so special to all of us. Love you a whole lot @taylorlautner."

MORE: Where is the cast of Twilight now?

READ: 12 celebrity couples who jetted abroad for dreamy destination weddings

The video showed their luxury suits as they enjoyed the sunshine on a boat cruise, chowed down at a restaurant, danced and hit a club. Taylor joked that it was pretty staid in comparison to other bachelor blowouts, sharing another video and writing, "When ur best man is a new dad and plans ur bach weekend."

Taylor and Tay first sparked dating speculation in 2018, when they attended a wedding together

The Scream Queens actor, who previously dated Taylor Swift and Billie Lourd, also shared a video from the club and gave a shout-out to his fiancée as the DJ played Gryffin's "Nobody Compares to You."

Taylor and Tay announced their engagement in November 2021 after nearly three years of dating. The registered nurse shared photos of the couple and her new ring on Instagram at the time, writing, "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

Former E! News host Jason Kennedy is one of Taylor's closest friends

The Cuckoo alum replied, "Got news for you, the feeling is mutual."

Several friends and family members offered up their congratulations, with Taylor's Twilight costar Nikki Reed writing, "Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both!!!!!!"

While Tay celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower earlier this month, Taylor told Parade in August that they weren't rushing into tying the knot. "We are still just like soaking up the engagement time," he said. "We only get to enjoy that, you know, that little process once of calling each other fiancés."

But he did admit that he was "more involved, I think, than most" grooms in planning the wedding.

"One of the things we love doing the most is, like, throwing parties and hosting people," Taylor added. "I love doing that already, so, I mean, a wedding is like the biggest scale of that. So yeah, I'm super excited to be involved in it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here