Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas mark their anniversary with a trip down memory lane – see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first made waves when they went public with their relationship, but have since become a popular Hollywood couple.

The two tied the knot on 1 December, 2018, and are now walking down memory lane as they celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

Nick did so by sharing pictures of himself and his wife after saying their "I Dos" as Priyanka's jaw-dropping wedding gown took center stage.

Her Ralph Lauren ensemble featured a beautiful sheer gown that showed off her stunning figure and the very intricate beading and lace work, while featuring a veil that stretched out far behind them.

Nick also included another picture from their Indian ceremony, featuring Priyanka in a traditional red lace ensemble covered in gold jewelry while Nick wore a cream-colored fit with a turban to match.

"And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love," he captioned his post, being inundated with a barrage of wishes from friends and fans.

Nick marked his anniversary with throwbacks to their wedding

"One of the prettiest wedding dresses I've ever seen," one commented, while another said: "You both prove that age doesn't matter in love," and a third added: "OMG, I was going to say it's been a year...!!!! Time flies...Happy Anniversary."

Not only have the two stars frequently collaborated on projects with each other and the other Jonas brothers since tying the knot, they've also become parents to Maltie Marie Jonas via surrogate in January.

Priyanka also added a memory to remember their wedding, this time posting a photograph from their musical sangeet celebrations.

She wore a stunning red tulle dress while Nick dressed in a metallic blue suit as they hit a few moves and had the time of their lives.

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of their magical blended wedding

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe," Priyanka also wrote, being flooded with a swarm of heart emojis and well wishes from many of her Bollywood friends and colleagues.

