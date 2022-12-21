LeAnn Rimes' husband responds to new affair claims from ex-wife Brandi Glanville Eddie Cibrian is accused of cheating with Piper Perabo

LeAnn Rimes' husband Eddie Cibrian has responded to allegations that he had an affair with actress Piper Perabo while he was married to Brandi Glanville.

According to Brandi, Eddie was unfaithful to her with the Coyote Ugly actress while they were working together on the 2005 action-horror film, The Cave, even claiming that Piper was "horrible" towards her when she went to visit her then-husband on the set.

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes works up a sweat with husband Eddie Cibrian

Loading the player...

However, Eddie has addressed Brandi's accusations and denied there was ever a romantic relationship between himself and Piper.

"I'm sad I have to address this, I really believed that we had come a long way, but this was untrue 19 years ago and it's untrue now," he told E! News in a statement.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

POPULAR: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares joyous update during break from show amid GMA3 scandal

"Just because someone thinks something might be true does not make it true." The actor added: "This is all so unnecessary. Fun times at the Christmas table await."

Piper Perabo is accused of having an affair with Eddie

Brandi dropped the bombshell allegations in a recent interview with Page Six, telling the publication that Eddie and Piper were openly "flirting" in front of her during the set visit. She added that at the time, Eddie "convinced me that it wasn't true".

The couple ultimately went on to file for divorce in 2009 after Eddie's affair with LeAnn came to light. The couple met while working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.

Eddie and LeAnn wed in April 2011 and were in a public feud with Brandi for several years. However, they came together over co-parenting the former couple's children Jake, 15, and 19-year-old Mason.

Brandi and Eddie filed for divorce in 2009

Speaking of ending their feud, Brandi told the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn in 2021: "I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting.

"I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."

HELLO! has reached out to a spokesperson for Piper and is awaiting a response.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.