Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look besotted in never-before-seen wedding photos

It's a big day in the Ramsay household! Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, Tana took to Instagram to share a series of throwback wedding photos from their big day - and the couple have barely aged!

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Gordon Ramsay's family life

Loading the player...

"26 years ago, 21/12/1996 we started this journey x so blessed and so lucky to share my life with you, thank you for everything xxxxxxxx," gushed the doting wife.

"Happy Anniversary @gordongram and of course Megan, Jack, @hollyramsayy @tillyramsay @oscarjramsay I love you all x."

Some of the heartwarming images showed the then-newlyweds exchange vows while others showed the bride and groom posing on the steps of their church before heading to their reception.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wow. This is the first time I have seen these pictures. You were babies!! Love to you both!!! Here’s to the next 26!!"

SEE: Celebrity Gogglebox star Gordon Ramsay's three family homes are mind-blowing

Another stated: "Happy, healthy anniversary to you both! And thank you for sharing the photos! They are wonderful!!" A third post read: "Beautiful xxx so happy for you guys xx happy anniversary to you both xx watching your family grow has been amazing."

Tana shared a series of unseen wedding pictures on Wednesday

For their 25th wedding anniversary last year, Tana surprised fans by slipping into her wedding gown. "Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," she penned at the time. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit."

Gordon and former schoolteacher Tana tied the knot in Chelsea, London in 1996, and are now the proud parents to five children: Megan, 24, twins Jack and Holly, 22, Matilda, 20, and little Oscar, who turned three in April.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.