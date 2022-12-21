Charles Spencer's exciting family news revealed The proud dad has lots to look forward to in 2023

Charles Spencer may be gearing up to host Christmas at his family home, but he has even more celebrations to look forward to in the next few weeks, judging by an Instagram post shared by his daughter, Lady Amelia Spencer.

The 30-year-old re-shared a loving message from her fiancé Greg Mallett on Instagram on Tuesday, with his sweet words suggesting that their wedding day could be imminent.

Alongside a post of Amelia and Greg attending a friend's wedding, where the model looked stunning in a pink Versace gown, he wrote: "Our turn so soon. I'm beyond proud of this human. I love you @ameliaspencer15."

While the couple haven't confirmed where or when they are planning to say 'I do', Amelia did previously suggest that her family home, Althorp, could be the perfect venue.

Speaking in her first-ever joint interview with her twin sister Lady Eliza for Tatler's March 2021 issue, Amelia admitted her late Aunt Princess Diana's former home – where her father still resides – could be the perfect venue.

Lady Amelia Spencer has revealed her wedding is 'so soon'

She told Tatler: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there."

However, Amelia confessed that South Africa – where she and her sister grew up – is also a strong contender. She added: "Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

Earl Spencer's daughter hinted that she could marry at Althorp

Speaking of her engagement to HELLO! in September 2020, Amelia said: "The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life! He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Lady Amelia is the second of Earl Spencer's children to marry; his eldest daughter, Kitty Spencer, married businessman Michael Lewis in a three-day celebration in Rome in July 2021. However, it's believed that her father, Charles Spencer, did not walk Kitty down the aisle.

Instead, she was accompanied by two of her brothers: Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and Samuel Aitken.

