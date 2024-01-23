Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello shocked their fans when they announced on July 17, 2023, that they were ending their seven-year marriage.

Two days later, when Joe, 47, filed divorce papers, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split.

However, six months on, Sofia, 51, has shared the real reason the couple called time on their marriage in a candid new interview with Spanish newspaper El País.

"I'm newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years," the Griselda star said before confirming their differing opinions on having children played a major role in the breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom,” she stated.

Sofia, who is already a mom to son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara from her marriage to Joe Gonzalez, continued: “I feel it’s not fair to the baby.

"I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Sofia added that if "love comes along" in the future, her partner has to "come with [his own] children".

Explaining why she doesn't want more children, Sofia added: "I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."

She continued: "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do."

The America's Got Talent star and the Magic Mike actor first met in May 2014 while attending the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. One month later, they went on their first date.

Joe later admitted that Sofia initially tried to push him away, telling Haute Living: "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out.

"Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

They enjoyed a whirlwind romance before tying the knot in November 2015 at The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida.

The actress was a beautiful bride in a custom Zuhair Murad wedding dress that featured a fitted silhouette that highlighted her figure, a strapless sweetheart neckline, and a dramatic detachable skirt.

According to Grazia, it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, which was also adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins, and seven pounds of pearls.

Sofia later swapped it for a short cocktail dress for the evening party, which she told Ellen DeGeneres continued until 6 am! "It was like a dream, like a fairy tale. Like, it came out perfectly how I wanted," she said.

That fairy tale came to an end last July when the former couple issued a statement confirming their intent to divorce.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said.



Since their split, Sofia has been photographed enjoying several dates with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. Joe, meanwhile, is now dating actress Caitlin O'Connor.

