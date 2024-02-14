Ryan Seacrest, 49, makes rare appearance with girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 27 as they don matching outfits

Ryan Seacrest made a stylish appearance with his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, 27, at the Naeem Khan fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The couple, who have been together for nearly three years, coordinated in matching black suits for this rare public outing.

They shared the front row with Matt Damon, 53, and his wife Luciana Barroso, enjoying the fashion spectacle together.

The esteemed 49-year-old American Idol host, who is also set to become the future host of Wheel of Fortune, looked dapper in a black suit, complemented by a black v-neck shirt and dress shoes.

Aubrey's ensemble featured high-waisted pants, a belt with a gold buckle, a black crew neck shirt, and a cropped black jacket elegantly draped over her shoulders, paired with black pumps that accentuated her height over the 5ft8in Seacrest.

Ryan and Aubrey's relationship came into the public eye in May 2021 after they were seen together at a Memorial Day party in the Hamptons.

In a heartfelt Instagram post marking Ryan's departure from Live! With Kelly and Ryan in April 2023, Aubrey shared a touching tribute to Ryan, including photos of the couple enjoying golf and time together in what appeared to be a helicopter.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," she expressed, lauding Ryan's work ethic, caring heart, and genuine love for others. Aubrey looked forward to the next chapter in their lives, emphasizing presence, joy, and relaxation.

Despite rumors of a breakup in December, as Aubrey celebrated with her family without Ryan and did not post a birthday message for him on Christmas Eve, the couple maintains a relatively private relationship. Aubrey's social media posts offer glimpses into their life together.

During a live appearance while Ryan co-hosted, Lisa Rinna, 60, playfully inquired about Ryan's personal life, hinting at the possibility of marriage and children.

“I'm happy. I'm happy in the present moment. I don't think about anything else. Why push it?” he said.

“I think having kids at the right time would be great .'I have a fantastic family, a very small family. I have a niece, [my sister] Meredith has a daughter. My parents have been married 52 and a half years, so there's a high bar. So that's in my head. I think having kids at the right time would be great,” he added.

