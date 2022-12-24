Why Stacey Solomon's surprise Christmas Eve engagement was extra special This time of year holds special memories for the family

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon will likely be celebrating Christmas with her new husband Joe Swash and her four children Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose.

The festive season is particularly special for the TV star for several reasons – most notably because it marks the anniversary of Joe's proposal. The EastEnders actor popped the question during a family walk on Christmas Eve in 2020, catching Stacey by surprise as she was wearing "a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers", she later told her followers.

"We were talking along and he had asked someone to put white roses around these trees and I was like, 'Oh my god, I think someone's passed away in our woods,'" Stacey explained on Loose Women. After realising that it was set up by her partner, she confessed she was so stunned she forgot to respond, and Joe had to prompt the kids and say: "What does mummy say?"

Joe thoughtfully designed Stacey's ring to include two Australian Opals, which have a special meaning to the couple. "Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them," she explained, but she later tweaked the halo design to include a gold band.

Joe proposed during a family walk on Christmas Eve in 2020

The couple were planning to get married in July 2021, but they delayed their wedding after learning they were expecting baby Rose, who was born on 4 October 2021 and shares a birthday with her mother. Counting backwards, that means that Stacey and Joe fell pregnant just weeks after their engagement after suffering from devastating miscarriages.

When Stacey announced her pregnancy in June 2021, she revealed that they had been trying to grow their family for "a really long time." She candidly added: "It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times," with an accompanying image of a medical document reading 'complete miscarriage'.

Stacey and Joe's daughter Rose was a flower girl at their 2022 wedding

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already…" Stacey explained, before learning they were expecting baby Rose, now one.

They got married at their family home Pickle Cottage in July 2022 in front of her four kids and Joe's son Harry from a previous relationship.

