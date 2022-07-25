Stacey Solomon marries Joe Swash in stunning £1.2m home wedding - inside The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020

Stacey Solomon has enjoyed her first wedding! The Loose Women star, 32, married her fiancé Joe Swash, 40, in a romantic ceremony at their family home, Pickle Cottage, which is reported to be worth £1.2million.

The MailOnline confirmed the couple had a traditional Jewish at a marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band. This marked the couple's first wedding after Stacey revealed at the weekend that they planned to have a private blessing at their house before legally marrying at a later date.

Sharing a peek at the outdoor set-up, Stacey revealed she turned to IKEA to borrow their chairs, tables, cutlery and plates, which she now plans to donate to charity.

They exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, Joe's son Harry, 15, and their two young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.

Stacey shared a look at her outdoor wedding set-up

They postponed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose, as they wanted their entire family to be present. She told her followers: "We are going to move it back a bit, maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there.

"So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

As well as their family, the couple's guest list included Stacey's Loose Women co-star Linda Robson and ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment, who looked dapper in a blue checked blazer, cream trousers and a mint green tie as he posed for a video outside their property.

Ricky Rayment looked dapper as he posed outside Pickle Cottage

Stacey has been teasing details of their nuptials for months, from her tea station for wedding guests to her natural hair transformation and her white garden pergola covered with pink flowers, inspired by her hen party in Mykonos, Greece. She also recently revealed the sweet way she would be twinning with her little girl on her wedding day.

The couple's wedding garden transformation was inspired by Stacey's Mykonos hen party

"Rose's dress is being made from the off-cuts of my dress. So I wanted to make her some shoes to match mine. So I bought glittery bows from Etsy and stuck them on her baby shoes. Now we full match," she wrote, showing off Rose's white pumps with a sparkly bow just like her mother's flat, pointed-toe shoes.

Stacey's fans and friends will likely be delighted to catch a glimpse of her wedding dress, which she chose during an emotional home fitting with her sister Jemma earlier this year.

Stacey chose her wedding dress during a home fitting with her sister

Her fellow Loose Women star Linda Robson told HELLO! her predictions for Stacey's bridal gown ahead of her big day. "I can imagine it's going to be a princess, fairy tale style," she said, adding that she was excited for their wedding. "I'm friends with Joe Swash and my kids grew up with him," she continued.

