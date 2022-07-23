Stacey Solomon reveals major change to sentimental engagement ring from Joe Swash The couple got engaged in 2020

Stacey Solomon, 32, has revealed that her fiancé Joe Swash, 40, has changed her engagement ring, showing off the new "dainty" accessory to her social media followers.

The Loose Women panellist and the I'm A Celebrity star are just days away from tying the knot at their family home, Pickle Cottage, and they have been keeping fans updated with their preparations – which have so far included a major hair transformation for Stacey and a new Grecian-inspired pergola in the garden.

The latest update, however, likely came as a surprise to her followers, since Stacey has been sporting a stunning halo engagement ring with a pavé band for over 18 months. The mum-of-four revealed her new ring – a square-shaped rock without the surrounding diamonds – as she showed off her bridal white manicure, complete with a pattern on her fourth fingers.

She explained: "Joe also had my ring changed to gold because I wear more gold than silver. It's all the same stones but we moved them around a bit so it was more dainty for my fingers."

Stacey showed off her new engagement ring

Joe surprised Stacey on Christmas Eve in 2020 by popping the question during a walk in the woods, presenting her with a ring with a special hidden meaning.

Stacey wrote at the time: "I just had to say thank you. Thank you for your messages and the sweetest words ever… I still can't quite believe it.

"Sometimes I take it off just to look inside it. Because inside it are two Australian Opals. Opal is my birthstone and Australia is where we fell in love. It gives me goosebumps every time I look at them."

Joe proposed on Christmas Eve with a silver halo engagement ring

She later took to her Story to share more detail about the proposal. She explained: "Happy Christmas Eve. For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers.

"I thought we were just going for a walk in the park but... I love you all."

The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, but they postponed their nuptials when Stacey became pregnant with their youngest child, Rose.

