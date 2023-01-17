Robin Roberts teases wedding prep on GMA during chat with co-stars The ABC News anchor is set to marry Amber Laign this year

Robin Roberts is ramping up preparations for her upcoming magical wedding to her longtime partner Amber Laign after about 18 years together.

The Good Morning America host and her co-stars listened in on a story about two women who shared a wedding dress across the globe, deemed the "sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress."

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse into vacation with Amber Laign

Loading the player...

After remarking over how sweet the story was, Robin coyly asked: "Aww, who needs a wedding dress, I don't know…"

While she sat there and pretended to ponder the question, the rest of the studio erupted in laughter, the loudest most definitely coming from co-host George Stephanopoulos.

MORE: Robin Roberts' fiancée Amber Laign shares personal message amid engagement news

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa describes being asked to leave from work due to her health

It was then that Lara Spencer chimed in, simply saying: "We'll talk," which had Robin chuckling, implying that maybe some wedding dress sharing could happen between them.

It was immediately after returning from the holiday break on 2 January that Robin shared that she and Amber were finally going to tie the knot this year.

Robin teased that she'd need a wedding dress, and Lara was there for her

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she said on the show, before continuing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

It was clear that members of the studio were surprised by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the moment.

MORE: Could this be the stunning location for Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's wedding?

ALSO POPULAR: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate huge news months after Las Vegas marriage

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she added.

Her co-stars celebrated the news with her, with Ginger Zee revealing she had "goosebumps" immediately after it cut to the weather following their segment.

She and Amber are set to finally tie the knot sometime this year

And when the show returned from commercial break, co-host George admitted that it would be hard to move to the next segment without acknowledging the "wonderful, wonderful news!"

Robin responded: "We've been talking about it, and then to actually say it out loud, I'm very excited," to which he quipped: "Well, welcome to the club."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.