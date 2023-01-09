Robin Roberts' fiancée Amber Laign shares personal message amid engagement news The GMA star has been dating her partner for 17 years

Robin Roberts has had an exciting start to the year, having announced that she was set to marry her long-term partner Amber Laign.

MOST READ: Lara Spencer shares incredible baby photo and fans are so excited

What's more, the couple's new year got off to an exciting start as they welcomed in 2023 in their happy place, Key West.

Amber took to her business Instagram account, Plant Juice Oils, to share footage of the ocean during a boat ride, alongside a personal message involving her partner.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping vacation with partner Amber

It read: "Happy New Year Plant Juice Peeps!! Every year Robin’s (Roberts) sister Dorothy comes up with a family motto / saying for the year to come and we wanted to share with you." It continued: "'Dream all you can be in 2023'.

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' GMA3 stand-ins make a pact with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as stars' hiatus continues

"The sky's the limit when it comes to your goals, intentions, your happiness. Dream big but remember to focus small. One of Robin’s favorite sayings and a skill she lives by).

"We wish you all the happiness, prosperity, love and kindness as you enter this new year. With a full heart, Amber and Marci."

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign shared a personal message involving the GMA star

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful message and sentiment," while another wrote: "Love all of this and send it all right back to the both of you and Robin and family as well." A third added: "Happy New Year Amber. Here’s to continued health and happiness."

MORE: Amy Robach's new milestone without Andrew Shue - and it's happening soon!

MORE: Amy Robach's stand-in has reason to celebrate after returning to GMA3

While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

Robin and Amber are getting married

It was clear that members of the studio were delighted by the news, applauding Robin and audibly gasping as she fanned herself with her cue cards, clearly overwhelmed by the news.

TRENDING NOW: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife supported by GMA stars after emotional message

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

"We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she became ill. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter," she continued.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.