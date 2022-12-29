Lady Amelia Spencer and big sister Lady Kitty pose in slinky robes for sweet tribute The lookalike siblings are celebrating Lady Kitty's birthday

Lady Amelia Spencer penned a sweet social media tribute to her big sister Lady Kitty Spencer to mark her 32nd birthday, sharing a sweet throwback photo of the duo.

The glamorous nieces of the late Princess Diana looked beautiful in the sumptuous boudoir snap, taken before Kitty's July 2021 nuptials to millionaire Michael Lewis. The girls are pictured posing on a bed, with Amelia looking lovely in a baby blue bridesmaid robe and bride-to-be Kitty dazzling in a silky bridal white number. How gorgeous!

Paying tribute to her sibling, Amelia – who also has a twin sister called Eliza – wrote: "Happy birthday to the best big sister in the world! I couldn’t love you more @kitty.spencer."

Her sibling replied: "I love you with all my heart Biya thank you for the best day ever!!," adding a flurry of heart emojis.

Lady Amelia Spencer paid tribute to her big sister Lady Kitty on her birthday

The duo's devoted followers were loving the sweet tribute. One penned: "Wonderful girls. Happiest of birthdays dearest Kitty Many happy returns to both of you, best wishes for 2023." Another wrote: "Many happy returns to both of you, best wishes for 2023."

The Spencer girls have another exciting family celebration on the cards soon since Amelia is expected to wed her fiancé, Greg Mallett.

Lady Amelia posing with older sister Lady Kitty and her twin Lady Eliza

The 29-year-old daughter of Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, became engaged to her long-term boyfriend in 2020 and has stepped up the planning a notch this year.

In a joint interview with twin sister Lady Eliza for Tatler's March 2021 issue, Amelia admitted Diana's former home – where her father still resides – could be the perfect venue.

Lady Amelia is shortly set to wed fiancé Greg Mallett

Discussing her late aunt's childhood home Althorp House, she told the publication: "It's our family home, it's beautiful. We would be very lucky to get married there."

However, Amelia confessed that South Africa – where she and her sister grew up – is also a strong contender. She added: "Cape Town is where we grew up and there is a possibility that we might do it here, too."

