Prince Harry's cheeky altar comment to bride Meghan revealed in Netflix clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans have been treated to a feast of new wedding details thanks to their tell-all Netflix documentary, and that includes one funny moment from their big day that went unnoticed by many.

A clip of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex standing at the altar inside St George's Chapel on 19 May 2018 showed the beaming groom greeting his bride, who had been walked down the aisle by her father-in-law King Charles. As well as his sweet reaction to Meghan's Givenchy bridal gown, Harry also made a cheeky comment that revealed even royals get nervous on their wedding days!

According to one lip reader, he told Meghan: "You look amazing," and he relatably added: "I'm [expletive] it," which caused the Duchess to giggle. However, others have since claimed he actually said: "Absolutely gorgeous."

In episode four of Harry & Meghan, he explained: "You know, the world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned it was just the two of us." Regardless of what was said, we love the fact that the sweet exchange was caught on camera!

Harry told Meghan he was nervous at the altar

After tying the knot shortly after noon, the newlyweds exited the church and posed at the top of the steps. "Do we kiss?" Meghan asked her new husband. "Yes," replied Harry.

The couple then climbed into their Ascot Landau carriage for a procession around the streets of Windsor. On their 25-minute journey, the couple were able to wave to fans and take in the public's excitement. The first reception of the day took place at St George's Hall in the castle, hosted by the Queen.

The couple hosted their reception at St George's Hall

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate, who gave birth to their third child Prince Louis just three weeks before the wedding, were among the royal family guests. Kate looked gorgeous in an Alexander McQueen pale yellow coat dress which was visible in a new photo of her chatting with fellow guests inside the reception.

Princess Kate was pictured chatting to guests in a new photo released in Netflix's Harry & Meghan

More pictures from the couple's wedding album were released in their Netflix docuseries, including King Charles tenderly kissing the bride on the cheek, a black-and-white photograph of Prince Harry raising a toast during his emotional wedding speech, and the moment the couple cut their wedding cake with a ceremonial sword.

Later in the evening, Harry and Meghan invited 200 of their closest friends and family for a more private reception at nearby Frogmore House, the same place where they shot their dazzling engagement photos.

