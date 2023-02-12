Super Bowl star Juan Thornhill's jaw-dropping proposal to future wife is SO romantic The NFL star showed of his romantic side to pop the question last year

NFL star Juan Thornhill has been preparing for months with the Kansas City Cheifs to play in the Super Bowl LVII against Philadelphia Eagles - but he also spent a while preparing for another important life milestone.

The 27-year-old American football safety recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Reagan Steele, and his heartfelt gesture for his future wife couldn't be more romantic. Keep scrolling to discover how he proposed…

Juan pulled out all the stops in order to propose to his then-girlfriend Reagan, surprising her with an ultra-romantic scene complete with a trail of wildflowers, pastel pink roses, a picturesque riverside setting and a large 'Marry Me' sign in LED lettering.

In a series of photographs shared to the NFL star's Instagram, Juan can be seen down on one knee to pop the question, before celebrating with champagne and kissing his wife-to-be.

Juan's proposal to his girlfriend couldn't be more romantic

Other photos shared on Reagan's IG show the couple posing in front of the romantic setting with their friends and family gathered around - suggesting the surprise proposal was one that Juan had pre-planned for a while. Adorable!

The lovebirds haven't yet shared a date for their wedding

Juan's doting fans were left totally swooning at his romantic gesture, rushing to congratulate the star on the exciting milestone. "Congratulations brother!" penned a friend, as another wrote: "Huge congrats you two!!!!!!!"

