Rita Ora's unique engagement ring costs almost double the average house

Rita Ora may keep her relationship with Taika Waititi private, but there was no hiding her dreamy engagement ring during her recent TV appearance.

The Let You Love Me hitmaker flashed a giant emerald on her left hand as she joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – and the price tag is reportedly just as impressive as the look of it. The square-shaped, emerald-cut rock was surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds and finished with a yellow gold band which Rita revealed she picked out herself. It was nestled next to a coordinating diamond-encrusted wedding band.

"It's my first time showing my ring, so because I love you and I feel like you're part of our relationship weirdly because we watch you every night. Is that creepy?" The Masked Singer judge said to Jimmy Fallon, and he jokingly responded: "No, it's not. I feel like I'm part of the relationship as well."

She confessed she steered him in the right direction, adding: "When you know what you want—and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with his person. I just wanted it to feel really right, and so I may have taken him to the shop, and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."

How much is Rita Ora's engagement ring worth?

Rita showed off her emerald engagement ring on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Speaking of the 10ct bezel set emerald, Jessica Flinn-Allen CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn, said: "The stone is said to be of Colombian origin, and these stones can be worth around £40,000 per carat, or in some cases up to £100,000 per carat.

"This could mean that Rita’s emerald engagement ring could be valued in the region of half a million pounds."

Meanwhile, Maxwell Stone, Creative Director of Steven Stone, also noted that the deep colour of Colombian emeralds means they are "typically the most expensive in the world", but they said it was more likely worth around $500k (about £416k.)

According to Forbes, the average UK home sells for around £281,272, meaning that Rita's ring could be worth almost double!

What do emerald engagement rings symbolise?

Maxwell continued: "Emeralds are always a symbolic choice for an engagement ring as people of ancient times thought of them as a promise of good luck.

"The stunning emerald is sat on a delicate gold band. Gold is the most popular wedding ring and engagement ring metal - representing eternal love and promise, it’s always a sentimental choice."

As well as symbolising true love, emerald gemstones have connotations of wealth and fortune. If you're feeling inspired by Rita, check out our edit of the best emerald engagement rings.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi married?

The couple got married secretly in 2022

Yes! Rita Ora confirmed she had married Taika in 2022 during an appearance on Heart Breakfast. When asked about the wedding rumours that had been surrounding the couple, she responded: "Yes. Here we are. They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people."

She has deliberately chosen to keep her wedding very secret, but she described it as "nice and perfect" and said she will plan a "big party" in the future.

"One day, we’ll throw a big party. I’ll figure out the time to have a big, big party," Rita added.

