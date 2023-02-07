Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade's stunning $20k engagement ring revealed

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers shared the happy news of her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock on Monday – and her ring is stunning!

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the moment Evan got down on one knee as he asked the big question. Another photo showed the happy couple popping open a bottle of champagne while a final image gave her fans a close-up of her beautiful ring.

WATCH: 10 must-see celebrity engagement rings

Hailie's ring is estimated to be worth a whopping $20,000, according to engagement ring specialists at UK retailer Steven Stone.

The elegant sparkler features a 2-carat oval diamond in a solitaire setting with a tallow gold band. Solitaire was the most popular setting for celebrity engagement rings last year, according to the retailer.

Upon sharing her news, Hailie, who is the eldest child of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wrote: "Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11," along with a ring and crying face emojis.

The star's fans were quick to heap their congratulatory messages in the comments section. One person wrote: "SHE'S GETTING MARRIED OMGGGG." While the singer and Eminem's former collaborator Skylar Grey said: "Omg congrats!!!!"

Hailie is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott. The former couple welcomed her on Christmas Day in 1995, but separated one year later, with the rapper moving back in with his mom while Kim and Hailie lived in a one-bedroom apartment.

Hailie and Evan have been together since at least 2016

The multiple award-winning rapper is also father to Alaina Marie, the daughter of Kim Scott's late twin sister, Dawn. Eminem adopted her after her mother struggled with drug addiction. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016 aged 41.

He also adopted Stevie – born Whitney Scott Mathers – in 2005 after rekindling his relationship with Kim, four years after their divorce. Stevie is Kim's biological child from her relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harttner, who died in 2020 aged 40.

