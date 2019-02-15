Miley Cyrus shares unseen photos from her low-key wedding to Liam Hemsworth That dress!

Miley Cyrus celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing a series of previously unseen photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth. The Wrecking Ball singer, who tied the knot with her long-term partner in a low-key celebration at their Nashville home, delighted fans with the photos of herself and her "Valentine every single day".

The images included a gorgeous black-and-white snap of herself and Liam embracing in front of a floral archway next to their fireplace. "Thank you for always bending down to hug me… I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!" Miley wrote.

Miley Cyrus shared photos from her wedding to Liam Hemsworth on Instagram

Another showed the newlyweds standing next to their wedding cake, while Miley gave a closer glimpse at her bespoke Vivienne Westwood wedding dress with three individual photos of herself posing while holding a bouquet of wildflowers and greenery.

STORY: Miley and Liam share photos from their surprise wedding

Miley and Liam married in an intimate ceremony on 23 December, with close family including Liam’s brothers Luke and Chris Hemsworth in attendance. The bride has since shared several photos and insights into her big day, and admitted that she hadn’t been too bothered about wearing a wedding dress – instead, she had some surprising criteria.

The couple married at their Nashville home in December

"Literally, vegan chicken and dumplings," she told E! News on the red carpet at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala. "That was my only rider. I would do anything for dumplings. You could add nothing else. I didn’t even need a dress; I was trying to wear leggings and a hoodie. I just wanted dumplings, that’s all."

MORE: What is Miley Cyrus' net worth?

Miley has also chosen to take her husband’s surname and will become Miley Hemsworth, much to the delight of her new husband, who shared the news during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great," he said. "That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I’m taking your name.'"

Miley wore a bespoke Vivienne Westwood wedding dress

Meanwhile, Liam’s big brother Chris almost lost his own personal photos from the wedding day after they were sent to a Swedish tourist following an accidental mix-up by an Australian photo shop. Luckily for Chris, the tourist didn’t leak the photos online, and instead reached out to the Thor actor on social media to return them.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.