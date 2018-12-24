Surprise! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just got married - see her wedding dress Was she inspired by the royal wedding back in May?

It would appear that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally said ‘I do’ and got married. A friend of the couple posted a sweet snapshot of the pair preparing to cut their wedding cake. And what’s more, Miley is wearing an off-the-shoulder ivory coloured dress - a very similar style to the Duchess of Sussex back in May. Was she inspired by Meghan’s bateau neckline for her bridal look, we wonder?

The friend, Conrad Carr, posted the image on his Instagram Stories, and in it, you can see the couple about to cut into a tiered wedding cake surrounded by fairy lights, balloons and glasses of champagne.

In the snap you can see Miley’s mum, Trish, dressed casually, sparking speculation that this was a last minute affair, or they surprised family members with the nuptials. According to various gossip websites, the pair exchanged vows in their new home in Franklin, Tennessee. Other family members included Liam’s brothers, and a video shows the siblings doing shots while wearing Hawaiian shirts in front of a ‘Mr and Mrs’ balloon.

And the groom wore... trainers

It’s believed Miley, 26, and Liam, 28, decided to secretly tie the knot after they lost their $2.5 Malibu home in the recent California wildfires earlier this year. On a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Miley revealed the catastrophic situation brought them closer together after her beau saved their animals from the fire. She described her husband-to-be as her “survival partner” and added: “I’ve never loved him more for this.”

Miley and Liam first met when they starred on the set of the movie The Last Song, back in 2009. After a string of splits, the couple finally reunited at the beginning of 2016, and have been loved-up ever since.

