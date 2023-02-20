Nicola Peltz Beckham shares behind-the-scenes wedding photo amid legal battle Nelson Peltz and his daughter's wedding planners are in the midst of a legal battle

Nicola Peltz Beckham's father Nelson Peltz may be in the midst of a legal battle with her wedding planners, but that hasn't stopped the actress from reminiscing about her big day with Brooklyn.

To mark her father-in-law David Beckham's sister Jo's birthday, she posted a special throwback photo that hasn't been seen before. The snap, shared on her Instagram Stories, shows Nicola wearing her second wedding dress of the day – a low-cut figure-hugging gown designed by Versace – while she put her arms around Jo and Brooklyn's grandmother Sandra, who stood on either side.

Jo looked stunning in a strapless aqua blue dress with ruched, body-skimming material and a ruffle mermaid skirt. Meanwhile, Sandra looked elegant in a bateau neck jumpsuit in the same pastel hue.

"Happy birthday @jo_jo_beckham I love you so much! I can't wait to see you soon we miss you so so much!" she wrote, followed by heart and sparkle emojis.

Nicola's father Nelson Peltz is currently in a legal battle with Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba

The latest photo comes shortly after the Daily Mail revealed new court documents that highlight the confusion over the guest list in the weeks leading up to Nicola and Brooklyn's three-day wedding in April 2022, which took place at the Peltz's $90 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The big day was originally organised by Preston Bailey – who planned Catherine Zeta-Jones’ wedding to Michael Douglas – but he left by mutual agreement after a year's work due to an "overcommitted" schedule.

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba took over six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them half the agreed fee as a deposit. However, the 80-year-old billionaire fired them after just two weeks and he has since sued them, demanding his $159,000 deposit back over alleged "mistakes" and "misrepresentation."

Nicola and Brooklyn had three sets of wedding planners for their 2022 nuptials

WhatsApp messages now show the wedding planners, Nicola and Brooklyn, and Nicola's parents discussing the guest list, which went on to include Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and Serena and Venus Williams.

In the messages, Nicola demanded Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis' name be removed from the invite list and Claudia Peltz asked if Meghan and Harry would be attending – it has not been confirmed whether this referred to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A third wedding planner, Michelle Ragos, took over the final weeks of the planning, with Nelson alleging that he was charged extra because of the late notice.

In response, Nicole and Arianna have filed a counterclaim in a Miami court for breach of contract and "interference" with a business deal.

