Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals unseen slinky wedding outfit – and it's on sale right now

Thought you'd seen every one of Nicola Peltz Beckham's show-stopping bridal looks from her three-day wedding celebrations? You thought wrong.

Back in April 2022, photos emerged of Brooklyn Beckham's wife wearing a white Dior suit to her rehearsal dinner, a Valentino wedding dress to her ceremony and even a mini dress to her post-wedding brunch, but it has now been revealed that she also wore a 100 per cent silk skirt.

The Transformers actress joined her husband to chat all things fashion in Vogue's 7 Days, 7 Looks, and one of those outfits saw her recycle her Anine Bing high-waisted, fluted bridal skirt with a flared hem.

While it usually retails for £‌435, it is currently on sale for just £‌215 – so you can shop one of Nicola's wedding outfits!

Anine Bing silk skirt, was £435 now £242, Revolve

She teamed it with a vintage Valentino top and a Chanel bag for a day of vintage shopping, but it's unknown how she styled it for her wedding rehearsal. Judging by her all-white bridal outfits for the rest of her celebrations, we'd imagine she kept it classic with a matching top.

Just hours later on Friday 8 April, she attended her rehearsal dinner wearing a twinning ensemble with her then-fiancé. Family friend Kim Jones created "really special" his-and-hers Diors suits for the couple, with Brooklyn dressing his look down with a pair of Birkenstocks while Nicola paired her suit with bridal heels.

The couple wore matching Dior suits to their wedding rehearsal dinner

"They thought it was fun and cute, and Kim loved the idea," Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar told Vogue. "He doesn’t often make womenswear under the Dior label, so it’s a really special moment."

For their big day, which took place at Nelson Peltz's Palm Beach estate, Nicola looked stunning in a custom Valentino gown with a long train and lace sleeves, while Brooklyn sported another Dior suit with a black tailcoat, matching trousers, a white cotton shirt and a white bow tie. Both had sentimental features including an evil eye symbol sewn into the actress' bridal skirt and a personalised label inside the photographer's jacket.

