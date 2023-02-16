Orlando Bloom makes seriously candid confession about relationship with Katy Perry The couple got engaged in 2019

Orlando Bloom has shared a candid glimpse inside his relationship with fiancée Katy Perry after postponing their wedding on two occasions.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 46, made a very frank admission regarding the couple's rollercoaster relationship.

"We're in two very different pools,' he said. 'Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

He went on to say: "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."

The actor spoke to Flaunt magazine

Elsewhere in the interview, the British hunk gushed: "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

For the eye-opening interview, Orlando graced the cover of Flaunt magazine in all his chiseled glory. Oozing confidence, the celeb was photographed wearing a Missoni athleisure-inspired two-piece featuring a pair of snazzy parachute pants and a matching windbreaker.

Katy and Orlando met in 2016

In the snapshot, Orlando could be seen posing with his hands clasped behind his head and with his impressive abs on full display. In another photo, the actor posed up a storm in a plush bathrobe, white underpants and a pair of open-toed sandals.

Katy and Orlando found love in 2016, with the Troy star later popping the question in 2019. In August 2020, the loved-up duo welcomed their first child together – a daughter called Daisy Dove. Meanwhile Orlando is also a devoted father to son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The couple share daughter Daisy together

Despite keeping much of their family life under wraps, pop princess Katy previously opened up to People magazine about her little girl.

"Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which is fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out," Katy shared.

