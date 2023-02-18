Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg leaves wife Jenny McCarthy 'shaking' after surprise reveal The Masked Singer judge was lost for words

Donnie Wahlberg left his wife Jenny McCarthy "shaking" and almost lost for words after he surprised her in the most unexpected way.

The Blue Bloods star took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday in honor of the series premiere of The Masked Singer's ninth season, and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of when he appeared on the show back in 2021 – and his reveal, which you can watch in the video below, was a huge surprise to everyone, but especially his wife!

WATCH: Jenny McCarthy drops to the floor after Donnie Wahlberg's Masked Singer reveal

Donnie wasn't a contestant on the series but acted as more of a clue-master for the panel throughout the season and disguised himself as a rooster known as Cluedle-Doo.

In the video he shared on Instagram, Donnie can be seen backstage being helped into his costume, which consisted of a bedazzled rooster head, a white and black biker jacket, and matching pants.

Captioning the clip, he wrote: "#waybackwednesday morphing into this guy, or should I say rooster, #CluedleDoo on The Masked Singer! In honor of @jennymccarthy and the crew — @nickcannon @nicolescherzinger @kenjeong & @robinthicke! Congrats on the Season 9 Premiere of #themaskedsinger."

Donnie disguised himself as a well-dressed rooster

At the time of the big reveal, Jenny was enthusiastically shouting the show's catchphrase, 'Take it off' as Donnie was removing the head of his costume.

But when his face was unmasked, Jenny's jaw dropped, and she collapsed to the ground in shock before leaning her head on the judge's desk and screaming: "Oh my God!"

As her fellow panelists Ken and Nicole huddled around her, she lifted up her trembling hand and added: "I'm shaking… Donnie! Have you been coming in each week and lying?"

Donnie appeared on the show in 2021

Donnie replied: "I've been sneaking in and out," which caused her again to exclaim: "Oh my God!"

Shortly after the episode aired, Jenny spoke of her shock over her husband's surprise appearance on the show.

Jenny was left 'shaking' after her husband was unmasked

"I was waiting for when that rooster head came off and then I saw Donnie, and I was waiting for one of those James Bond-like Donnie masks to come off and for it to be another celebrity. Because there's no way I thought it was him," she told ET.

Jenny added: "I lost my footing my knees started to buckle, and I fell on the ground and I was shaking for about an hour."

