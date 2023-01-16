Ella Henderson's £70k engagement ring is giving us Meghan Markle vibes The X Factor star was given a gorgeous trilogy ring

Ella Henderson was enjoying a holiday in Mauritius when her partner Jack Burnell surprised her by popping the question with a very impressive ring.

The X Factor star, 27, was pictured wearing a plush white dressing gown against the backdrop of the sea at The Residence Mauritius, a five-star beachfront resort designed to look like a Plantation property. Holding up her left hand to the camera, Ella showed off her sparkly new trilogy ring, which is estimated to cost around £70k and has notable similarities to the one Prince Harry designed for Meghan Markle.

Kyron Keogh, Managing Director and Co-founder of ROX, told HELLO!: "Singer Ella Henderson's engagement ring is a unique three-stone diamond piece, an elegant mix of a centre oval diamond surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds.

"From the photos, it looks like the centre diamond is approximately 2.50 carats, and the pear diamonds surrounding it are about 0.50. The ring could be worth an estimated £70k+," he added, before pointing out its similarities to Gwen Stefani and Meghan Markle's rocks.

Ella and Jack got engaged during a Mauritius holiday

Prince Harry thoughtfully ensured his wife Meghan's ring incorporated a Botswana diamond at the centre – a nod to the special place they holidayed together – and two of his late mother Princess Diana's diamonds on either side, which he said was "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."

However, Meghan's trilogy ring includes two round cut diamonds flanking the main stone with a pave diamond band, while Ella's features pear-shaped diamonds and a platinum or silver band.

The X Factor star showed off her engagement ring

"So this happened… here’s to life with you & all its adventures @jackrexburnell," Ella wrote to announce the news on Instagram, and celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comments section. Gordon Ramsay wrote: "Congratulations to you both," while Rylan Clark jokingly added: "WHAAAAAAAAAAtttttt," and: "The fact he didn’t ask me first he’s getting a slap."

Among more congratulatory messages from the likes of Jesy Nelson and Giovanna Fletcher, fans wrote: "What a stunning engagement ring," and: "Fabulous news. Adore your ring."

Meghan Markle's three-stone engagement ring designed by Prince Harry

The singer and the Olympic swimmer met on a dating app during the coronavirus lockdown. Ella told The Metro: "It’s funny, we always say we never would have met and crossed paths probably if it wasn’t for the lockdown. Even though it was such a frustrating time and difficult for a lot of our mental health, but he and I have to thank that lockdown in a sense or else we never would’ve crossed paths.

"The reason for going on the dating app was because it was a long period of time before we could go out and socialise. I missed my friends and wanted to go to the bar, have a cocktail, chat somebody up and let them chat you up but you couldn’t have that time to do that."

