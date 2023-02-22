Holly Willoughby's rare comments about private life with husband Dan are surprisingly relatable The Dancing on Ice star shares three kids with Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby admitted she and her husband Dan Baldwin have "worked really hard" on one part of home life with their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

In her Wylde newsletter, the Dancing on Ice star occasionally shares rare insights into her life away from the TV screen. The latest revelations included the traditions Dan has brought to their family and the joint values they've instilled in their children.

She explained: "Dan and I have worked really hard with the kids as they’ve grown up, to make sure they aren’t fussy eaters and I’m happy to say there’s very little they won’t eat!"

Holly even admitted that she even enjoys it when people "raise an eyebrow" at her children during evenings out as a family!

Holly and Dan share three kids

"When we get the opportunity to go out to a restaurant together, I always feel a little ping of pride when one of them orders something that raises an eyebrow of surprise from the waiter. That said, with Dan’s Italian family heritage, you can’t beat a hearty bowl of pasta at our dining table!" the This Morning host added.

Holly met TV producer Dan in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, and Dan proposed in 2006 when she was in the bath on the day they moved into their London home together. They went on to exchange vows on 4 August 2007 in a very emotional celebration that left the bride "in tears" all day.

The This Morning star and the TV producer got married in 2007

Holly has candidly opened up about how the couple work on their marriage, including "not poking at each other's weaknesses" and addressing her "frightening" anger.

At An Evening With Holly Willoughby, the mother-of-three explained: "When I started to reconnect with my emotions I found I was getting angry all the time. And Dan's like, 'I wish you could not be so angry'. So I would be getting really angry and he would be like, 'I'm not sure this is good'.

"It was scary and frightening but I thought, 'Let's just stick with it and see where it goes'. And now I love it! Because talking through your problems can take you months or weeks but in a hot flash of anger you'll shout something and rip the band-aid off. You don't have to be afraid of it or be scared by it."

