Karen Gillan finally reveals Princess-worthy bridal gown at castle wedding

It's been almost one year since Karen Gillan secretly married her partner Nick Kocher, but she has sent fans wild after finally releasing the first photos of her majestic castle wedding.

The Doctor Who star looked breathtaking in an Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a fitted, corseted bodice and a full skirt as she posed next to a carved wooden four-poster bed back in May 2022. With ornate gold and green walls and large windows, the grand interiors of 19th-century Castle Toward in Scotland certainly look like she chose a wedding venue fit for royalty!

Karen wore her hair down, cascading past her shoulders in effortless waves, and held a small bouquet of white flowers.

Alongside the dramatic black-and-white snap, she also revealed her beautiful bridesmaids wearing brown silk dresses, and a traditional Scottish bagpipe player walking down the stairs inside the wedding venue.

"Last May…[photo] by @hollyclarkphotography," she captioned the photos, and her followers were suitably shocked and delighted at the first glimpses.

"Well done keeping THAT from the world! Congrats and all happiness to you!" remarked one, and another added: "Wait, what? You got to keep that for almost a year? I'm impressed." A third commented: "Confirmation! Yay! Congrats, Karen! Looks like a beautiful little adventure. Hope you share more pics!"

The actress has been spotted wearing an emerald ring on her left hand

The Guardians of The Galaxy star and the American comedian – who wore a traditional Scottish kilt – are believed to have begun dating in 2020. They were pictured arriving at their wedding ceremony via boat last year, but neither of them had shared any photos or details of their big day until now.

Karen has since been spotted wearing an emerald and diamond ring layered next to another band on her left hand, which are likely her engagement and wedding rings.

Like the rest of her followers, we're eagerly awaiting more wedding photos! In the meantime, check out other stunning celebrity brides with unconventional gowns.

